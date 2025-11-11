Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

