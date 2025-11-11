Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 38.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 154,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

