MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MVO stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.0%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MV Oil Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.