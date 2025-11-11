Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after acquiring an additional 793,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.85. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

