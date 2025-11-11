Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.04.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

