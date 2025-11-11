Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.12 and a 200-day moving average of $349.12.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.