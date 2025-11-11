Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,810 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after purchasing an additional 189,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,751,000 after purchasing an additional 932,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gartner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.67.

NYSE IT opened at $228.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

