Contrasting Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) & Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $21.19 million 0.27 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.41 $11.05 billion C$3.15 5.36

Profitability

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lobo EV Technologies.

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 4.51% 6.69% 2.40%

Volatility and Risk

Lobo EV Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lobo EV Technologies and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 6 0 1 2.29

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Lobo EV Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers two-wheeled electric vehicles, such as e-bicycles and e-mopeds; three-wheeled electric vehicles comprising e-tricycles; and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles, including golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

