Savant Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.32 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

