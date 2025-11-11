iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2511600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 738.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,308,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 675,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 383,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

