Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,267,000 after purchasing an additional 316,933 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,370,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after purchasing an additional 235,198 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.89%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

