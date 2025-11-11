Savant Capital LLC Sells 271 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.