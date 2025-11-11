Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

