SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $394,233,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,580,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after buying an additional 1,572,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 927,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.27 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

