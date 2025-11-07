Smart Money Group LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Smart Money Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.