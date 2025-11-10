First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

