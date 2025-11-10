Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.