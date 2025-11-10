First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

