The Boeing Company $BA is First Dallas Securities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $225,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.40 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

