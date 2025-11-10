Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

