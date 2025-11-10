Insider Selling: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $102,210.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,867.96. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molly Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Molly Campbell sold 980 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $98,999.60.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $103.87 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%.The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

