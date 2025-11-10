Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 237,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 242,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.