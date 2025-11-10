Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $139.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

