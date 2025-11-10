Comparing Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Siyata Mobile and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 2.30 -$25.27 million ($25.52) -0.12 Nuvera Communications $69.24 million 0.94 -$4.43 million ($0.77) -16.23

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Nuvera Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -144.50% -186.67% -99.71% Nuvera Communications -5.83% 0.89% 0.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

