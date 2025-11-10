Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%
IUSV opened at $100.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $102.46.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
