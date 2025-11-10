BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,155,000 after buying an additional 923,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.