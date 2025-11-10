Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Russel Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
