Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 185.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other Centrica news, insider Sue Whalley acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £972.76. Also, insider Chris OShea bought 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £437.19. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,813 shares of company stock valued at $815,911. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centrica stock opened at GBX 173.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 115.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 180.80.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

