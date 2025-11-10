Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.