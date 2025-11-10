Insider Buying: CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Chairman Purchases $142,000.00 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $730,689.40. This trade represents a 24.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Sanford Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, H Sanford Riley purchased 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

CPI Card Group stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

