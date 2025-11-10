Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The York Water Company $YORW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in York Water were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in York Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 8.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 70.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 700.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

YORW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

