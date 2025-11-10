EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.20. Approximately 9,268,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 1,694,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26.

EQTEC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

