Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

