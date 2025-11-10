Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in General Motors Company $GM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $78.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

