Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 170,417 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 312.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 182.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

SEIM stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.0592 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

