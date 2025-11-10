BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

