Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 240.6% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.