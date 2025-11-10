BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.92 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,785,853 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

