Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,933 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $42,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

