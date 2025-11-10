Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $26.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.