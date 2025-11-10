BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 7,166 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,477.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,317,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 110,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,632 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,106,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

