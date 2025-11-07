Nvwm LLC Takes $706,000 Position in RH $RH

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.29.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

