Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 548.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $110.71 on Monday. BancFirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

