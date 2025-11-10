Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 246.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 37.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.27 on Monday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. B. Riley started coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

