Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

