Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $INO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INO. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

INO opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

