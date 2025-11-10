Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

