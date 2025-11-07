Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 82,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.4% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $305.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.15. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

