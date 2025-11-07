KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Surgery Partners accounts for about 0.4% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,234.02. The trade was a 30.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,228.88. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.85. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.