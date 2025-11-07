SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Position Increased by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,302.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.9% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $469.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $480.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

